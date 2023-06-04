K'taka: Drawing contest on footpath on Savarkar Jayanti

Karnataka: Drawing contest on footpath on Savarkar Jayanti

Saraswathi Samman awardee S L Bhyrappa and founder of Yuva Brigade Chakravarthi Sulibele were present

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jun 04 2023, 01:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 03:03 ist
In the programme, the Veer Savarkar Sammaan award was presented to author and historian, Vikram Sampath. Credit: Special Arrangement

Due to confusion with regard to permission availed to host programme in the KSOU Convocation Hall, the Savarkar Prathishtana held the drawing competition for students on the footpath, in front of its gate, in Mysuru on Saturday.

Also Read | Netaji wasn’t influenced by Savarkar: Grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose

Since they were not allowed to enter the KSOU premises, the Savarkar Prathishtana also held the blood donation camp on the road. These events were hosted on the occasion 140th birth anniversary celebrations of Veer Savarkar. However, once confusion related to permission was cleared, they were allowed to hold the programme at the KSOU Convocation Hall. 

In the programme, the Veer Savarkar Sammaan award was presented to author and historian, Vikram Sampath. Saraswathi Samman awardee S L Bhyrappa and founder of Yuva Brigade Chakravarthi Sulibele were present.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

V D Savarkar
Karnataka
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

India's Oval-sized hurdle

India's Oval-sized hurdle

Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance on 'Naatu Naatu'

Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance on 'Naatu Naatu'

Coldplay's gigs the greenest due to renewable energy

Coldplay's gigs the greenest due to renewable energy

Musk 'loves' his AI-generated avatar in sherwani

Musk 'loves' his AI-generated avatar in sherwani

Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history

Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history

Autos are a window to urban disorder

Autos are a window to urban disorder

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

 