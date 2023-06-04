Karnataka: Drawing contest on footpath on Savarkar Jayanti

Due to confusion with regard to permission availed to host programme in the KSOU Convocation Hall, the Savarkar Prathishtana held the drawing competition for students on the footpath, in front of its gate, in Mysuru on Saturday.

Also Read | Netaji wasn’t influenced by Savarkar: Grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose

Since they were not allowed to enter the KSOU premises, the Savarkar Prathishtana also held the blood donation camp on the road. These events were hosted on the occasion 140th birth anniversary celebrations of Veer Savarkar. However, once confusion related to permission was cleared, they were allowed to hold the programme at the KSOU Convocation Hall.

In the programme, the Veer Savarkar Sammaan award was presented to author and historian, Vikram Sampath. Saraswathi Samman awardee S L Bhyrappa and founder of Yuva Brigade Chakravarthi Sulibele were present.