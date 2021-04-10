Karnataka govt cuts districts’ powers to centralise Covid-19 decisions

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri had to withdraw an advisory that insisted travellers from Bengaluru on carrying a Covid-19 negative report, after the government put its foot down on centralising decision-making on containing the fresh wave of the pandemic.

The withdrawal of the advisory came soon after N Manjunatha Prasad, Principal Secretary (Revenue) and Karnataka Disaster Management Authority’s member-secretary, issued a circular in which he underlined that only the chief secretary can sign off on directions related to Covid-19.

This is a significant departure from how decisions were made during the first wave of the pandemic last year when deputy commissioners were free to take measures they saw fit to contain Covid-19 in their districts.

According to the circular, all decisions on Covid-19 containment, including curbs on movement of people and operation of activities, will be routed through the disaster management wing of the Revenue Department and signed off only by the chief secretary, who also heads the state’s disaster management authority.

This, the circular stated, is to ensure “uniformity and steadiness” in containing the spread of Covid-19 and in line with the system being followed by the Centre.

Any decision will need the chief minister’s approval, the circular stated. “No minister or official can issue statements on imposing new restrictions, but can only explain details of orders already issued,” the circular said, adding that some district administrations were acting in contravention of this norm. This means DCs, heads of departments and even the BBMP cannot take decisions at their level. However, they can propose measures to the government.

Sindhuri withdrew the advisory acknowledging that her power had been curtailed. She stated that she would submit a proposal to the government that a Covid-19 negative report should be insisted on by those entering Mysuru from Bengaluru.

However, her order requiring citizens to carry a Covid-19 negative report to visit tourist places, theatres, recreation clubs and other crowded places has not been rolled back.

This order is to come into effect from April 10 for 10 days. An officer confirmed the order had not been withdrawn and that a final call would be taken after consulting the higher-ups.