Man murdered over financial matter in Kalaburagi

Karnataka: Man murdered over financial matter in Kalaburagi

Gururaj B R
Gururaj B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Sep 06 2020, 04:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 04:19 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

A 32-year-old man has been murdered with lethal weapons by his friends over a financial matter at Syed Galli in Kalaburagi on Friday late night.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Abdul Enshad, a resident of the Roza layout.

The deceased didn't return Rs 3,000 borrowed from his friends. Ravi Guttedar, Suryakanth Matapati, Bhima, Arun and Sharanu are stated to  be the accused. The police of Roza police station have arrested Ravi and Suryakanth on Saturday afternoon.

Enshad was running a grocery shop and had good acquaintance with the accused. He had borrowed Rs 3,000 from his friends few days ago. They had quarrelled several times with Enshad over returning of borrowed money, they explained.

The accused took away the deceased who was near his house on Friday night around 12.30 am and murdered.

He has been stabbed on his stomach and in other parts, the police explained.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

murder
Karnataka
Kalaburagi

What's Brewing

Home & beyond

Home & beyond

Makhana goes pop

Makhana goes pop

Simp-simply in Nammooru

Simp-simply in Nammooru

Mind over melody

Mind over melody

A big 2020 campaign question: Wait, what day is it?

A big 2020 campaign question: Wait, what day is it?

This whale’s harrowing tale is no exaggeration

This whale’s harrowing tale is no exaggeration

 