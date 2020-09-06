Karnataka: Man murdered over financial matter in Kalaburagi

A 32-year-old man has been murdered with lethal weapons by his friends over a financial matter at Syed Galli in Kalaburagi on Friday late night.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Abdul Enshad, a resident of the Roza layout.

The deceased didn't return Rs 3,000 borrowed from his friends. Ravi Guttedar, Suryakanth Matapati, Bhima, Arun and Sharanu are stated to be the accused. The police of Roza police station have arrested Ravi and Suryakanth on Saturday afternoon.

Enshad was running a grocery shop and had good acquaintance with the accused. He had borrowed Rs 3,000 from his friends few days ago. They had quarrelled several times with Enshad over returning of borrowed money, they explained.

The accused took away the deceased who was near his house on Friday night around 12.30 am and murdered.

He has been stabbed on his stomach and in other parts, the police explained.