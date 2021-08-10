Karnataka plans to build 1400 check dams in Western Ghats: Madhuswamy

The Karnataka government plans to build 1400 check dams in the Western Ghats to store water, Minor Irrigation Minister J C Madhuswamy said on Monday.

Madhuswamy, who met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi, told reporters that the state government sought money from the Centre for this project.

Since it is a massive project, the Centre's assistance would help to complete it at the earliest, the Minister said.

Through these mini dams, the government planned to store water generated in the Western Ghats which currently goes to sea, the Minister said.

Besides, the state also sought money to provide piped water supply to individual households under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

He said a total of Rs 3500 crore was sought from the Jal Shakti Ministry under various centrally sponsored schemes. The Union Minister positively responded to the state plea, he said.