A look at Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's political career

Three-time legislator Basavaraj Bommai is Karnataka’s new chief minister, a decision the BJP took Tuesday keeping in mind several factors, including the long-pending demand for the post to be occupied by someone from north Karnataka.

Bommai, 61, is expected to take oath as the state’s 26th chief minister on Wednesday.

Let us take a look at his political career.

Bommai started his political career with the Janata Dal. He was elected as a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council, twice (in 1998 and 2004) from Dharwad local authorities constituency.

Bommai, the son of former chief minister SR Bommai, joined the BJP in 2008. In the 2008 Karnataka Assembly elections, he was elected to the state Legislative Assembly from Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district.

A mechanical engineer, Bommai’s name was upheld in the BJP Legislature Party meeting on Tuesday, whose proceedings were overseen by Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy.

A former minister of Water Resources and Home Departments, Bommai is seen as a trusted aide of outgoing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa