AAP lists 24 issues for Belagavi legislature session

The AAP delegation could not meet Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri as he was in Sirsi

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 17 2022, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2022, 05:55 ist
The Suvarna Vidhan Soudha in Belagavi. Credit: DH File Photo

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday gave Legislative Council chairperson Raghunathrao Malkapure a list of 24 "burning issues" and urged him to give sufficient time for them to be discussed in the Belagavi legislature session. 

An AAP delegation, comprising state president Prithvi Reddy, campaign committee chief Mukhyamantri Chandru and Supreme Court lawyer Brijesh Kalappa, met Malkapure.

The delegation could not meet Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri as he was in Sirsi.

Also Read | BJP has picked me for Council chairman: Horatti

"AAP can't participate in the Belagavi session as we don't have MLAs. Based on our discussions with people from all 31 districts, we have made a list of 24 burning issues," Reddy told reporters. 

The list has issues, such as raising the height of the Almatti Dam, discussion on the Maharaj report, D M Nanjundappa report, Article 371(J), use of local language in banks, MSP for agricultural crops, transparency in government recruitment and so on. 

