'All of us' are responsible for Gowda’s death: HD Kumaraswamy

In a veiled attack on the Congress and the BJP, JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday saw “a political killing” in the death of fellow party man and Legislative Council deputy chairman S L Dharme Gowda.

Gowda was known to be a close aide of Kumaraswamy. In emotional condolence, Kumaraswamy blamed “toxic politics” for Gowda’s death, calling it “a huge personal loss”.

Hinting at pressure from the ruling party in forcing Gowda to occupy the Council chairperson’s seat during the December 15 ruckus, Kumaraswamy said: “Both H D Deve Gowda and I had told him not to buckle under any pressure and do anything that went against the rules of the Upper House. Gowda was very sensitive. After the December 15 incident, his brother and MLC Bhoje Gowda had called to tell me that Dharme Gowda was depressed following the ugly incident.”

Kumaraswamy further said “all of us” are responsible for Gowda’s death.

Criticising Congress leaders, Kumaraswamy asked why Council chairperson K Pratapachandra Shetty did not offer to resign knowing that a no-trust motion was coming up against him.

“When there was no majority, he could have resigned. They (Congress) tried to use this incident to tarnish Deve Gowda’s secular credentials. They wanted to reap huge political benefits from it. Look, where it has led us to,” he said.

Further, Kumaraswamy revealed that he got to know that Dharme Gowda had been talking with friends for the past two days about Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha’s suicide.

Many leaders across party lines condoled Gowda’s passing.