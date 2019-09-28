Anil Lad hints at joining BJP

Upset over being sidelined by the Congress, former party legislator Anil Lad is planning to jump the ship to the BJP.

Anil Lad, also the former Rajya Sabha member, is said to have met CLP leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday and expressed his displeasure for being ignored in the party. He is believed to have informed Siddaramaiah about his plans to join the BJP.

Sources said, Anil Lad would soon meet Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sreeramulu and announce his decision to join the BJP. Before announcing his decision, Lad is likely to meet AICC chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, sources added.

Former Bellary MLA told reporters on Saturday, "I am disappointed with the way I was treated in the Congress. When the party planned padayatra to Ballari against Reddy brothers, we mobilised people and made necessary arrangements for the same. But now we are unwanted in the party."

"I will soon join the BJP without any condition," he said.