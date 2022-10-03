Anti-defection: Ex-JD(S) MLAs get notice

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri’s office has issued notices to legislators K Srinivas Gowda (Kolar) and S R Srinivas (Gubbi) in connection with a petition seeking their disqualification for cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha election.

The JD(S), after expelling Gowda and Srinivas, moved a petition to have them disqualified under the anti-defection law.

During the June 10 Rajya Sabha election, Gowda was accused of casting his first preference vote for Congress’ Mansoor Ali Khan and the second preference vote to BJP’s Lahar Singh Siroya. Similarly, Srinivas was accused of voting for Siroya first and then Khan. Their cross-voting contributed to the defeat of the JD(S) candidate D Kupendra Reddy.

The followers of Srinivas, the Gubbi MLA, are planning to resign from the primary membership of the JD(S) following the notice.

Gowda has already announced that he will join Congress.