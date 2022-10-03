Anti-defection: Ex-JD(S) MLAs get notice

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri’s office has issued notices to legislators K Srinivas Gowda (Kolar) and S R Srinivas (Gubbi) in connection with a petition seeking their disqualification for cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha election.
The JD(S), after expelling Gowda and Srinivas, moved a petition to have them disqualified under the anti-defection law.
Also Read | 14 JD(S) workers booked for attack on BJP MLC Yogeshwar's car
During the June 10 Rajya Sabha election, Gowda was accused of casting his first preference vote for Congress’ Mansoor Ali Khan and the second preference vote to BJP’s Lahar Singh Siroya. Similarly, Srinivas was accused of voting for Siroya first and then Khan. Their cross-voting contributed to the defeat of the JD(S) candidate D Kupendra Reddy.
The followers of Srinivas, the Gubbi MLA, are planning to resign from the primary membership of the JD(S) following the notice.
Gowda has already announced that he will join Congress.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Digital health IDs in K'taka: Privacy concerns remain
Secondhand apparel fly off Insta thrift store shelves
IISc-ICMR to collate Indian disease data
Delhi govt schools to have a 'Happiness Curriculum'
‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ to help EC raise awareness among voters
IAF's prowess gets boost with 'Prachand' LCHs
Durga Puja: Ashtami begins with Pushpanjali
FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin
UAE's latest bet on tech: A ministry in the metaverse
The genesis of the cheetah relocation