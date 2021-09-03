Bommai govt's performance can't be assessed in just one month: Shettar

In the wake of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement about the BJP going for the next Karnataka Assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP MLA and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Friday stated he would abide by the party's decision.

Shettar, who had decided not to join Bommai's Cabinet, stated that he is a disciplined worker of the BJP. He also said that one month is too short to decide whether the Bommai government has performed well or not.

'Rebels will not win'

"The party has already taken disciplinary action against those who have contested as rebel candidates in the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) elections. People are in support of the BJP and no rebel would win," Shettar said.

The former chief minister claimed that BJP would win more than 60 seats and would come back to power in the HDMP. Price rise would not have any impact on the results of local body polls, as it occurred during the regime of other parties also, he added.

Earlier, Shettar exercised his franchise in the HDMP elections, along with his family members, at the polling station set up at Devaki English Medium School at Vinayak Colony.