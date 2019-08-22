BSY to fly to Delhi: High command to finalise portfolio

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa will travel to Delhi on Thursday evening and will meet Home Minister Amit Shah. His visit to Delhi comes ahead of the allotment of portfolios to the ministers inducted recently to the cabinet and amidst disgruntlement among senior BJP leaders of the State.

His third visit to Delhi in the course of a month is being seen as an indication of the BJP high command's iron grip over the State government affairs. Prior to induction of ministers, Yediyurappa had to visit Delhi twice to meet BJP chief Amit Shah to finalise the list. He was sent back by the high command in the first instance as the State was battling floods at the time.

Yediyurappa told reporters that portfolios of new ministers will be finalised after discussion with the BJP high command during his visit to Delhi.

To add to Yediyurappa's troubles, rebel legislators who resigned from the Congress-JD(S) coalition are also in Delhi. The rebels have demanded plum portfolios from Yediyurappa, which along with the dissidence within the State BJP ranks, has come as a major headache for the CM.