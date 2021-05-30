Congress workers heckle Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda

Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda was heckled by Congress workers during his visit to a 100-bed Covid Care Center at Rajeev Gandhi Medical Hospital, at Cholanayakanahalli, here Sunday.

The incident occurred when Gowda along with BJP MLC YA Narayanaswamy visited the facility on Sunday for an inspection. In videos circulated regarding the incident, Gowda is heard saying that he was there following complaints to check on beds available and sanitation at the hospital.

The center was being run on funds from BBMP (30%), donors (30%) and the contribution of local MLA Byrati Suresh (40%).

During his visit, Congress workers on the premises had an argument with the minister and raised slogans against BJP. They alleged that the Center was being run despite BBMP delaying the release of funds.