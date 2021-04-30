Congress wrests Thirthahalli town panchayat from BJP

The Congress has emerged victorious against the BJP in the Thirthahalli town panchayat polls.

Of the 15 wards that went to the polls, Congress won nine while the BJP was able to win only six seats. The results were announced on Friday.

With this victory, Congress has managed to end the BJP's 23-year-old dominance in the town panchayat. The collective efforts of former minister Kimmane Ratnakar and Congress leader R M Manjunath Gowda are said to have produced desirable results.

The BJP's defeat, however, has dealt a huge blow to MLA Aaraga Jnanendra.