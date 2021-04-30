Congress wrests Thirthahalli town panchayat from BJP

Congress wrests Thirthahalli town panchayat from BJP

Of the 15 wards that went to the polls, Congress won nine

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Apr 30 2021, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 16:51 ist
Kimmane Ratnakar. Credit: DH Photo.

The Congress has emerged victorious against the BJP in the Thirthahalli town panchayat polls.

Of the 15 wards that went to the polls, Congress won nine while the BJP was able to win only six seats. The results were announced on Friday.

With this victory, Congress has managed to end the BJP's 23-year-old dominance in the town panchayat. The collective efforts of former minister Kimmane Ratnakar and Congress leader R M Manjunath Gowda are said to have produced desirable results.

The BJP's defeat, however, has dealt a huge blow to MLA Aaraga Jnanendra.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

kimmane ratnakar
BJP
Karnataka
thirthahalli

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | How the pink super moon looks from space

In Pics | How the pink super moon looks from space

The Lead: As Covid ravages India, should IPL go on?

The Lead: As Covid ravages India, should IPL go on?

Tonnes of dead fish wash up on shore of Lebanese lake

Tonnes of dead fish wash up on shore of Lebanese lake

What remains as US ends 'forever war' in Afghanistan

What remains as US ends 'forever war' in Afghanistan

RIP Soli Sorabjee: A champion of freedom of speech

RIP Soli Sorabjee: A champion of freedom of speech

Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?

Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?

 