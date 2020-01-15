DK Shivakumar rules out his role in Jesus statue issue

Indirectly ruling out his role in the installation of the Jesus Christ statue at Kapala Betta in Kanakapura, the constituency he represents, Congress leader D K Shivakumar, on Wednesday said that "somebody is doing something in my taluk, while I am doing my duty as an MLA in my constituency."

Expressing his views on BJP opposing the construction of the church on one hand, and on the other hand, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa visiting the church, he said, "It is left to their (BJP)'s religion, party and their votes. Let them do whatever they want. I have never engaged in vote bank politics. We want people belonging to all walks of life," he added.

On being an aspirant of the KPCC president's post, the Congress leader said: "I am not an aspirant of any post. My name has not been proposed anywhere," he added.