Don't demand ministerial berths: CM BS Yediyurappa

All communities should not demand ministerial berth for their leaders without realising the current situation in the state. It will be difficult to execute, said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Speaking at a programme organised to mark Ambigara Chowdaiah Jayantyotsava at Narasipura in Haveri taluk on Wednesday, he said that it was inevitable for him to face incidents like the one at the ‘Hara Jathre’ at Harihar.

He said, “Dingaleshwara and Nidumamidi seers have rued about Davangere incident. I will try my best to strive for the development of the state, without hurting the sentiments of any community in the next three years,” he promised.

“A total of 18 MLAs resigned and suffered for six months. I have become chief minister with their help. At least 16 among them have to be made ministers. Under such circumstances, if all communities exert pressure

on me seeking ministerial berths, it becomes difficult to meet their demands,” Yediyurappa said.