Fee for Covid vaccine amounts to daylight robbery: KPCC president

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) women’s wing president Pushpa Amarnath said, the fee charged for Covid-19 vaccination, for those in the age group of 18 to 45 years, amounts to daylight robbery by the government.

Addressing media persons, here, on Friday, she said, the vaccination should be administered free of cost, to all eligible citizens. “Sending free consignments of the vaccine to foreign nations, but charging a fee for our own citizens smacks of double standards. Looks like there is a scam in the vaccine too,” she said.

“Soaps, sanitisers and masks should be distributed free of cost in fair price shops, under the public distribution system, to protect the health of the people, amid the Covid crisis. At least these items should have been exempted from Goods and Services Tax (GST). However, the government is burdening the people by imposing GST on all life-saving drugs and materials like vaccine and oxygen,” Pushpa said.

She held Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar responsible for the aggravated Covid situation. She alleged they flouted all Covid norms, against the advice of experts, during the campaign of byelections at Belagavi, Maski and Basavakalyana. “After much damage was done, they have imposed restrictions,” she added.

“Now, the restrictions will not only kill the people due to Covid, but also due to hunger. The measures have been taken without any preparation. Women are pledging their ‘mangalasutra’ to perform the cremation of their husband. The governments, which have failed to save the lives of the people, should at least, give them a good cremation. Government should initiate severe action against those fleecing Covid victims,” Pushpa said.