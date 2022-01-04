HD Kumaraswamy targets DK brothers over ‘loot of Ramanagara, Kanakapura’

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has come out strongly against KPCC president D K Shivakumar and his brother, D K Suresh, over what he calls the “loot of Ramanagara and Kanakapura”.

In a series of tweets in Kannada, aimed at the DK brothers, he said that the endgame may be near for the DK brothers.

“Those who swallowed the boulders and built castles by selling the soil of the land remember our land and water now. Aren’t they shaken by the feeling of insecurity now?,” the JD(S) leader said in a tweet.

Also Read | What’s your link with Ramanagara? DKS asks Ashwath Narayan

“Ramanagara and Kanakapura are not the property of just some people. The people here know better about the loot,” he said.

Conceding that he (and his family) is from Hassan in another tweet, Kumaraswamy says, “But people here have considered us as one among them. We too have acted in a similar manner. We have come up the hard way in politics and it is the people who have given us power.”

“I did not come to Ramanagara for real estate and the politics of money, arrogance and threats will not work for long as people can teach a lesson,” he tweeted in an indirect reference to the DK brothers.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: