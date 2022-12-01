HDK hints at changes in first list of candidates for Karnataka polls

Days after announcing its first list of candidates for the 2023 Assembly polls, JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy said on Thursday that the list was not final and that the party may change candidates at a few constituencies.

Reacting to party supremo H D Deve Gowda's statement that "the list of candidates announced last month was not final," Kumaraswamy said, "This won't apply for all constituencies. Candidates might be changed at a few segments."

Replying to a query, Kumaraswamy said the party candidate can defeat Siddaramaiah if the CLP leader contests from Varuna.

Addressing the Pancharatna Yatre rally here, Kumaraswamy said, "I have had two heart surgeries but that doesn't stop me from working for the welfare of the people. The urge to serve the people keeps me going. Hence, I have taken up the yatre," he said.

"It won't be difficult for us to win 40 to 50 seats. We are out to win 123 seats and form the government to fulfill the Pancharatna promises," he said and urged people to help the regional outfit form government on its own.