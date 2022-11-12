HDK puts JD(S) in poll mode, sidesteps alliance talk

Having learnt lessons from coalitions with two national parties to form governments in the past, the JD(S) aims to assume power independently by winning 123 seats in the 2023 elections in the state. DH's Rashmi Belur spoke to H D Kumaraswamy, former chief minister and JD(S) legislature party leader. Excerpts from the interview.

What is the logic behind tying up with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and how does it help JD(S)?

Our tie up with KCR will help mainly in the Telugu-speaking belt. Some of their MLAs have influence in the Telugu-speaking areas and they will join us during the campaign, specially in Raichur, Ballari, Kalaburagi and Bidar. Apart from this, there is no seat-wise alliance with them. They have different plans for the Parliament elections and will come out with a new concept, which will provide an alternative to BJP. This is definitely not the third front.

JD(S) was successful in convincing one of its winning horses G T Deve Gowda to remain in the party. So, whose next in the list?

Some of our leaders, Y S V Datta, Shivalinge Gowda and A T Ramaswamy have personal problems in their constituencies. But they have no differences with the party. We are trying to resolve the issues and trying to retain them.

Is Nikhil Kumarswamy contesting the 2023 elections?

It is very premature and we have not decided about Nikhil contesting. His name is not in the list of 120 candidates we are releasing soon. If Nikhil is contesting, Anita Kumaraswamy will not. We have no alternative candidate in Ramanagara. If I shift to Ramanagara, we will not have a candidate in Channapatna. We need to decide about fielding Nikhil considering all these.

Is JD(S) losing its grip in Hassan?

It is not that we are loosing grip. We have no clarity about the candidate in Hassan. There are two options, one is Swaroop who is son of former leader M P Prakash and another is Bhavani Revanna (wife of former minister H D Revanna). We will decide soon.

Will the ‘HDK-DKS alliance’ continue in Ramanagara?

I don’t need anybody’s support in in that constituency. People of Ramanagara consider me as their family member and they respect our family. After the 2008 elections, I have not even gone for campaigns there, but people and party workers do everything on my behalf.

How different is the JD(S) Pancharatna rally from BJP and Congress campaigns?

Ours is definitely different from the other two parties as we are reaching people with issues. Pancharathna yatre focuses on basic needs of the people. For example, we are focusing on free education, shelter, health, farmers’ issues and employment. By March 15, I will personally tour 100 plus constituencies. Our yatre is not to build Rama Mandira, but to implement his philosophies.

Do you think the national parties are trying to harm the JD(S) in old Mysore region?

Let them try, but they cannot shake us in old Mysore region. Not just old Mysore, this time, we will emerge stronger even in Kalyana Karnataka, Kittur Karnataka and Mumbai Karnataka regions. We are working silently and JD(S) will win at least 30 seats in these regions. Soon, you will witness some developments in Vijayapura and Belagavi. Even in Bengaluru, we are confident of winning 8 to 10 seats, including Yelahanka, Yeshwantpur, Padhmanabha Nagar, Basavanagudi, Pulikeshi Nagar, etc..

There are reports about JD(S) inviting candidates dumped by other parties?

To reach our aim of winning 123 seats and coming to power independently, we will watch out for developments in BJP and Congress. We need potential candidates in 15 to 20 constituencies and we will take a decision at a later stage. We have kept our options open till the last minute.

There are talks that BJP high command has discussed with JD(S) about a potential alliance, if there is no clear majority to any party.

It is just a rumour. No leader from BJP, either from the high command or from state, has discussed this with me. BJP is trying to finish us off and the recent statement in Mandya by BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, “Mandya is Congress-free and our target is to make it JD(S)-free,” is an example for that.

In case of no clear mandate for any party, with whom will JD(S) align?

We have six months for the polls and we will not give opportunity for such a situation this time. The voters are unhappy with BJP and Congress and we are confident that they will vote JD(S) to power this time. In 2006, when we allied with BJP, the party had not tasted power till then. That BJP was different and today’s BJP is different. I feel it is not necessary to discuss about Congress.

What about minority votes?

Last time Congress was successful in taking away votes of minorities from JD(S). This time, Congress will not be able to divert minority votes from us. Even in Chamarajpet constituency of Bengaluru, we are confident of winning, as we already have a potential candidate. During controversies like hijab, the minority communities realised that only JD(S) can protect them.

Is the BJP trying to usurp the JD(S)’ Vokkaliga vote base?

Just by installing Kempegowda statue at Bengaluru airport, they cannot get Vokkaliga votes. It is BJP’s illusion. If people voted us for power, we will set up a skill university in the name of Kempegowda to provide employment to youth.