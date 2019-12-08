I am also ready to be CM: S R Patil

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 08 2019, 22:43pm ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2019, 01:22am ist

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council S R Patil has said that he too would become a chief minister if he gets an opportunity.

“The BJP government in the state will collapse after the bypoll results. The leader picked up by the Congress high command will be the chief minister. I am also prepared to become chief minister,” Patil said. He was speaking to reporters here on Sunday.

Claiming that the Congress would win bypolls to 12 out of the 15 constituencies and the voters would teach a lesson to disqualified MLAs.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
S R Patil
Congress
Karnataka
assembly bypolls 2019
Comments (+)
 