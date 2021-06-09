I won't talk on change of Karnataka CM: V Somanna

I won't talk on change of Karnataka CM: V Somanna

He said there is no dissidence in BJP

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Jun 09 2021, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 13:44 ist
V Somanna. Credit: DH file photo

Minister for Housing V Somanna stated that BJP high command has instructed the party leaders not to make any comment on change of chief minister. The central leadership has considered the issue seriously.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said there is no dissidence in BJP. State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel has made it clear that chief minister post is not vacant in the state.

He said Covid-19 has hit the entire country and Karnataka is also yet to recover from it. The government's objective is to eradicate the Covid strain from the state and safeguard public health.

