It's official: Kusuma from Congress in Rajarajeshwari Nagar

The Congress top brass on Wednesday approved the candidature of late IAS officer D K Ravi's wife Kusuma H for Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency and former minister T B Jayachandra for Sira constituency, which are going to the bypolls on November 3.

The bypoll to Sira in Tumakuru district was necessitated due to the death of JD(S) MLA B Sathyanarayana, whereas Rajarajeshwarinagar in Bengaluru will vote again as its MLA Munirathna was disqualified, following his defection to the BJP last year.

The Congress also announced the candidature of Ramesh Babu for election to the South East Graduates' constituency of the Legislative Council.