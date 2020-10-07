It's official: Kusuma from Congress in RR Nagar

It's official: Kusuma from Congress in Rajarajeshwari Nagar

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 07 2020, 18:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2020, 18:37 ist
Kusuma H, wife of late D K Ravi, joining Congress party at KPCC office in Bengaluru on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

The Congress top brass on Wednesday approved the candidature of late IAS officer D K Ravi's wife Kusuma H for Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency and former minister T B Jayachandra for Sira constituency, which are going to the bypolls on November 3.

The bypoll to Sira in Tumakuru district was necessitated due to the death of JD(S) MLA B Sathyanarayana, whereas Rajarajeshwarinagar in Bengaluru will vote again as its MLA Munirathna was disqualified, following his defection to the BJP last year.

The Congress also announced the candidature of Ramesh Babu for election to the South East Graduates' constituency of the Legislative Council.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Congress
kpcc
Rajarajeshwari Nagar

What's Brewing

Where are we in the Covid-19 vaccine race?

Where are we in the Covid-19 vaccine race?

Stan, the T-Rex skeleton, brings $31.8 mn at Christie's

Stan, the T-Rex skeleton, brings $31.8 mn at Christie's

What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me

What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me

Scientists say 2020 may smash heat record

Scientists say 2020 may smash heat record

 