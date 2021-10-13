JD(S) will have no poll truck with any party: Gowda

JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday ruled out any poll adjustment with the Congress, BJP or any other party for that matter and that the regional outfit would fight the upcoming elections, including the bypolls to Hangal and Sindagi, on its own.

Speaking to reporters here, Gowda rubbished the charges that the JD(S) has made adjustments with the BJP and is fielding the Muslim candidates in the bye-elections to defeat the Congress.

“Earlier, I had said that the party (JD-S) would not field the candidates to the bypolls, citing financial constraints. But our workers are enthusiastic. They want the party to contest the bypolls. Hence, we have fielded our candidates in both the bypoll-bound constituencies,” Gowda said.

He added, the outcome of the bypolls won’t lead to any political change “I will tour all the districts to bring the JD(S) to power in the 2023 Assembly polls,” the octogenarian said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: