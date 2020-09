K R Nagar MLA Sa Ra Mahesh took exception against the state government for transferring Deputy Commissioner B Sharat.

In a press conference, here, on Tuesday, Mahesh said, transferring officials is the biggest achievement of the BJP government. Sharat, who was posted as Mysuru DC on August 28, was transferred within a month.

"It is an insult for a IAS Officer. Whether Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa running the administration or someone else,"(sic) he questioned.