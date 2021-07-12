Karnataka Congress forms plan to woo women voters

Karnataka Congress forms plan to woo women voters

Shivakumar, who spent nearly three hours with the party’s Stree Shakti committee, set a December deadline for party workers

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 12 2021, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 21:54 ist
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar discussed strategy with party leaders on Monday to reach out to women across the state keeping the 2023 assembly polls in mind. 

Shivakumar, who spent nearly three hours with the party’s Stree Shakti committee, set a December deadline for party workers to establish a women-oriented organization in all 224 assembly constituencies. 

He also asked each card-holding woman member of the party to connect with 1,000 women. According to sources, Shivakumar urged the women leaders to not lure women into the party. Only those who volunteer should be welcomed, he said. “Identify local women leaders and bring them in. No man should be seated in your meetings. Once the organization is in place, we will reach out to women voters,” Shivakumar is learnt to have suggested. 

During the day, Shivakumar inducted scores of BJP and JD(S) leaders from the Devanahalli constituency into Congress. Speaking on the occasion, Shivakumar said the party should aim at doing well in all 224 segments, including four in the Bengaluru Rural district. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

dk shivakumar
Karnataka
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry

Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry

Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13

Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage

3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage

Jafar Panahi's son follows his footsteps to Cannes

Jafar Panahi's son follows his footsteps to Cannes

Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight

Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight

 