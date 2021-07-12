Karnataka Congress forms plan to woo women voters

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar discussed strategy with party leaders on Monday to reach out to women across the state keeping the 2023 assembly polls in mind.

Shivakumar, who spent nearly three hours with the party’s Stree Shakti committee, set a December deadline for party workers to establish a women-oriented organization in all 224 assembly constituencies.

He also asked each card-holding woman member of the party to connect with 1,000 women. According to sources, Shivakumar urged the women leaders to not lure women into the party. Only those who volunteer should be welcomed, he said. “Identify local women leaders and bring them in. No man should be seated in your meetings. Once the organization is in place, we will reach out to women voters,” Shivakumar is learnt to have suggested.

During the day, Shivakumar inducted scores of BJP and JD(S) leaders from the Devanahalli constituency into Congress. Speaking on the occasion, Shivakumar said the party should aim at doing well in all 224 segments, including four in the Bengaluru Rural district.