Kharge has no head at all, taunts KSE

Taunting AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's 100-headed Ravan remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MLA K S Eshwarappa stated that Kharge has no head (brain) at all. So, he made such a remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been hailed at the global level.

Speaking to media persons, here on Wednesday, he said people of the country feel very proud to say that Modi is the prime minister of India. "If not Kharge, I would have used some other words. Modi is a model politician and people support BJP when Modi campaigns in elections. So we use Modi for gram panchayat, Zilla panchayat, assembly, and Lok Sabha polls. Let them use Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for election campaigns.``

Eshwarappa said he has the highest regard for Kharge and the Congress leader has been used to making such a remark about Modi. Someone must have asked him to make such a remark. "I ask Kharge not to become a puppet in the hands of others. If they carry on to attack Modi, we may have to use other words against Congress leaders."