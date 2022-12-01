Kharge has no head at all, taunts KSE

Kharge has no head at all, taunts KSE

Eshwarappa said he has the highest regard for Kharge and the Congress leader has been used to making such a remark about Modi

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Dec 01 2022, 08:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2022, 08:18 ist
Former minister and BJP leader K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH Photo

Taunting AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's 100-headed Ravan remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MLA K S Eshwarappa stated that Kharge has no head (brain) at all. So, he made such a remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been hailed at the global level.

Speaking to media persons, here on Wednesday, he said people of the country feel very proud to say that Modi is the prime minister of India. "If not Kharge, I would have used some other words. Modi is a model politician and people support BJP when Modi campaigns in elections. So we use Modi for gram panchayat, Zilla panchayat, assembly, and Lok Sabha polls. Let them use Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for election campaigns.``

Eshwarappa said he has the highest regard for Kharge and the Congress leader has been used to making such a remark about Modi. Someone must have asked him to make such a remark. "I ask Kharge not to become a puppet in the hands of others. If they carry on to attack Modi, we may have to use other words against Congress leaders." 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

K S Eshwarappa
Mallikarjun Kharge
Karnataka

What's Brewing

DH Toon | '25 minutes BJP ad break'

DH Toon | '25 minutes BJP ad break'

Is our universe a hologram? Physicists debate

Is our universe a hologram? Physicists debate

French baguette enters UN World Cultural Heritage list

French baguette enters UN World Cultural Heritage list

Alzheimer's drug data shows results but also risks

Alzheimer's drug data shows results but also risks

 