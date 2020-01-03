MLAs meet CM ahead of Cabinet expansion

Three BJP MLAs, including newly elected Mahesh Kumathalli, met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa amid delay in Cabinet expansion and rumours that not all who were elected in the recent bypolls will be inducted.

Apart from Mahesh, two other legislators Murugesh Nirani and first-time MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor also met the CM during the day.

Mahesh, who had defected from the Congress, was recently elected from Athani on the BJP ticket. His visit is being seen as an attempt to ascertain his Cabinet berth owing to rumours that few MLAs elected in the recent bypolls will be accommodated as heads of boards and corporations.

Nirani, among the close aides of Yediyurappa, who had served as minister during the previous BJP government also met the CM. He is said to be among those pressing for a Cabinet berth when it is expanded following Sankranti, in the second fortnight of January.