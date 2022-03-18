MLCs oppose freeing temples from govt control

Congress MLC Aravind Kumar Arali urged the government to ensure temples in the state, currently regulated by the Muzrai department, remain under government control.

Pointing out that caste-based discrimination is widely prevalent in many parts of the state, with Dalits being refused entry into temples, he feared that a move to free shrines from the government control would pave way for discriminatory practices. His concern was backed by R B Thimmapur and Hariprasad.

