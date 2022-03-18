MLCs oppose freeing temples from govt control

MLCs oppose freeing temples from govt control

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 18 2022, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2022, 01:52 ist
A view of proceedings in the Karnataka Legislative Council. Credit: DH Photo/B K Janardhan

Congress MLC Aravind Kumar Arali urged the government to ensure temples in the state, currently regulated by the Muzrai department, remain under government control.

Also Read | Temples Bill: A godsend to stop fund diversion or a move that aids graft?

Pointing out that caste-based discrimination is widely prevalent in many parts of the state, with Dalits being refused entry into temples, he feared that a move to free shrines from the government control would pave way for discriminatory practices. His concern was backed by R B Thimmapur and Hariprasad.

Check out latest DH videos here

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Karnataka
Temples
Karnataka Legislative Council
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian origin Miss World runner-up survived burns

Indian origin Miss World runner-up survived burns

Sleep for a strong heart, sleep for good health

Sleep for a strong heart, sleep for good health

In some corners, the war in Ukraine seems justified

In some corners, the war in Ukraine seems justified

Assamese start-up launches tea named after Zelenskyy

Assamese start-up launches tea named after Zelenskyy

Gujarat to introduce Gita in schools for class 6-12

Gujarat to introduce Gita in schools for class 6-12

Using pillows against bombs, old Ukrainians stay put

Using pillows against bombs, old Ukrainians stay put

In Pics| Top 10 wealthiest people in the World

In Pics| Top 10 wealthiest people in the World

Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned Miss World 2021

Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned Miss World 2021

'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer review: A fun-filled drama

'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer review: A fun-filled drama

Reminiscing those hostel days

Reminiscing those hostel days

 