No need to read too much into BSY's visit to Mutts: Shettar

However, he refused to comment on whether Yediyurappa will lead the party in the 2023 Assembly polls

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Jun 13 2021, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2021, 15:25 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa along with minister Jagadish Shettar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said on Sunday that there was no need to read too much into Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his son B Y Vijeendra's visit to Lingayat Mutts in the state. 

Speaking to media persons, he said there is no need to read their visits as political posturing against the High command.

"Yediyurappa and his family members used to visit  mutts before and they are doing the same even now. One need not read it as mustering of support from Mutt heads," he said. 

The party has made it clear that there is no discussion either at the state or High Command level to change the chief minister. Yediyurappa will continue to be our chief minister for the next two years, he added. 

However, he refused to comment on whether Yediyurappa will lead the party in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Elections are too far and the party will take a call on that before elections, he said.

Shettar also refused to comment on the MLAs who are camping in Delhi.

"I don't want to comment on people and their Facebook message claiming themselves to be CM candidate," he said referring to Hubballi Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad.

Jagadish Shettar
Karnataka
B S Yediyurappa

