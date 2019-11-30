'People will revolt if BJP attempts Op Kamala again'

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday said the people would revolt if the BJP attempts Operation Kamala again.

Speaking to reporters here, the KPCC president said, “MLA B Nagendra has not come for campaigning owing to health issues. Congress legislators from Ballari district, including Nagendra, will not go to the BJP, he clarified.

“People are disgusted with BJP’s anti-democratic and unethical practices to grab power. If the BJP tries to pluck the legislators from the opposition ranks after bypolls, people will rise in revolt against the saffron party,” Dinesh said.

“The state will witness major political developments after December 9. I cannot say anything on forging alliance with the JD(S). The high command will take an appropriate decision on it,” he added.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Davangere, Dinesh accused the BJP of planning “Operation Kamala-2” as the party was fearing defeat in the bypolls.