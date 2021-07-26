Prasad criticises Siddaramaiah, asks if only he is honest

Criticising the Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah for his statements, MP V Srinivas Prasad asked whether Siddaramaiah was the only honest person.

"Siddaramaiah should remember that he was defeated when he was the CM. His ministers too tasted defeat," Prasad said.

"What would be the situation if he was defeated in the Badami Assembly segment? Though I was a senior leader, I was targeted. I have learnt a lesson,” he said.

"B S Yediyurappa gave good governance as a chief minister for two years. He resigned as per the party high command’s decision. No third person, particularly Congress leaders should comment about it," he said.