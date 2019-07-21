Rebels stand their ground, won't attend session

Rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs on Sunday reiterated that they would not attend the Assembly session on Monday.

In a series of videos shot at an undisclosed location, the rebel legislators stressed that they resigned not for money and power, but for self-respect. They objected to charges levelled against them in the House and said that they would soon disclose certain things once they reached Bengaluru.

Rebel MLA Byrathi Basavaraj says the MLA's quit for self-respect and not money. He also accused coalition leaders of trying to defame them. Video by Special arrangement. pic.twitter.com/VPoqd70wIB — Deccan Herald (@DeccanHerald) July 21, 2019

Read: Karnataka Crisis: Floor test pushed to Monday

JD(S) MLA A H Vishwanath said that there was no 'Rajadharma' in the coalition government.

"There is a demonic presence in the name of politics that isn's benefiting people. We sacrificed our seats for transformation. We took a collective decision to teach a lesson to the government. Our resignations are based on principles, not on money and power," he stressed.

T Somashekhar said that all 13 MLAs were alive and healthy. "I wish to clarify to the legislator who wanted to know whether 13 legislators were dead or alive. We are alive and healthy," he said.

A senior minister's claims that legislators were threatened at gunpoint were false, he added.



"The coalition government has failed to meet the aspirations of the people. We have resigned against the misgovernance of it," says Rebel JD(S) legislator H Vishwanath. Video by Special arrangement.#DHPoliticalTheatre | #KarnatakaPolitics | pic.twitter.com/SpgLAXy6eL — Deccan Herald (@DeccanHerald) July 21, 2019

Targeting a few Congress leader Byrathi Basavaraj said, "Some senior leaders had said that there should not be an attempt to save the government even for a moment after the Lok Sabha polls. These leaders are trying to expose us. We will soon disclose several things once everything ends," he said.

"We are not for money and power. I have been in the party for the last 30 years. What respect did I get," he sought to know," the KR Puram MLA added.

"We thought it would be a good government. Our families had to suffer. I clarified this to the chief minister. We aren't after money and power," JD(S) MLA K Gopalaiah said.

"All 13 MLA's are together and at our own will. Nobody has kept us at gunpoint," says rebel MLAs S T Somashekar.#DHPoliticalTheatre | #KarnatakaPolitics | pic.twitter.com/6fEogoCxde — Deccan Herald (@DeccanHerald) July 21, 2019

READ: BSY hopes confidence motion will be voted on Monday

"Bengaluru legislators who have won twice were made ministers. A seven-time MLA was not accommodated in the cabinet. Why are they now saying that Ramalinga Reddy will be made deputy chief minister? We are frustrated with the attitude of our leaders," Muniratna rued.

"None of the 13 MLAs will attend the session on Monday even if the chief minister's post is offered to the Congress," he clarified.

The rebel legislators, believed to be holed at a Mumbai hotel, celebrated the birthday of JD(S) legislator (KR Pete) Narayan Gowda and Congress MLA (Hosakote) MTB Nagaraj on Sunday.