US grad’s political plunge: From realty to politics

US grad’s political plunge: From realty to real interest in politics

Before taking plunge into politics, he became very active in his community’s (Yadava) association

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 21 2023, 22:30 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 09:14 ist
Dheeraj Muniraju. Credit: Special Arrangement

City-born Electronics and Communication engineer Dheeraj Muniraju is one of the youngest MLAs to get elected this time. Dheeraj, 32, is now the BJP MLA representing Doddaballpur.

Dheeraj was born to P Muniraju and K Sujatha in Bengaluru. The couple run a pharmaceutical shop in the city and are agriculturists too. He belongs to the Yadava community.

He did his engineering course from RV College of Engineering and pursued Master of Science in Industrial Management from Texas A&M University in the US.

Though Dheeraj took his primary membership of BJP in 2011, on his parents' insistence, he focused on completing his engineering and masters. After completing his education, Dheeraj worked as a manager at a real estate services and investment firm in Bengaluru.

'Strengthening PM's hands'

“Finally, I left the well-paying job as I could not resist taking a plunge into politics. It was my dream to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in bringing a sea change in the country's progress,” Dheeraj told DH.

He added that it was not easy to convince his parents, but they relented finally. By this time, Dheeraj had established a small real estate firm. 

Before taking plunge into politics, he became very active in his community’s (Yadava) association.

Presently, he is the state unit president of Yadava Sangha. He joined BJP Yuva Morcha and was appointed as its vice-president. 

Setting his eyes to become MLA, he launched philanthropic works through Anjanadri Welfare Trust during Covid-19 pandemic. His trust worked extensively with poor and downtrodden of the constituency.

Based on his work, he sought ticket from Doddaballapur and BJP fielded him as part of its experiment to bring in fresh faces. He is one of the 14 new BJP candidates who won the elections. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ways to make the future sustainable

Ways to make the future sustainable

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

 