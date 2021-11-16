Yatnal claims BJP high command discussing Gujarat-like rejig for Karnataka

Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said Tuesday that a discussion was going on at the high command level to reshuffle the state cabinet in one or two months on the lines of the Gujarat cabinet rejig.

Speaking at a press meet here, he stated that the national leaders are mulling over deputing the senior ministers to party work and appointing the second line leaders as ministers. It may take one or two months to reshuffle the cabinet. Our demand is that all districts of the state should be represented in the cabinet, Yatnal said.

When his attention was drawn towards the whispering between him and Housing minister V Somanna at a recent press meet, the legislator said "I would have turned the wave towards the BJP had I visited Hangal assembly segment for two days."

Those who were in charge of Hangal bypolls should introspect, he told mediapersons, adding that the BJP will win 130 seats in the next Assembly polls if he is given the leadership.

On the Bitcoin scam, he said he is confident that no BJP leader is involved in the scam and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not defend any scam. He said he didn't know on what basis former minister Priyank Kharge had spoken on the scam. He should release documents to substantiate his allegations, Yatnal stated.

To a query on whether a change of leadership would happen over the Bitcoin scam, the former union minister said he had not gone to the doorstep of either the former CM or the present CM seeking a cabinet berth. "When I was not inducted into the state cabinet, how can they make me chief minister? It is his fortune that I have not yet been expelled from the party though I was served notice twice for raising my voice in favour of the people," he said.

Check out latest DH videos here