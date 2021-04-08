Karnataka RTC strike: B S Yediyurappa to hold meeting with concerned officials on April 8

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said that he will hold a meeting with the concerned officials regarding the ongoing strike of Road Transport Corporation (RTC) workers in Bengaluru today (April 8).

He was speaking to media persons at Hubballi Airport on Thursday.

Also read — Will not invite RTC employees for talks: CM B S Yediyurappa

Replying to a query of media persons on private vehicles and taxicabs charging exorbitantly in the unavailability of government transport services, he said, private transport services are charging the fair fixed by the government. Action will be taken against drivers if they are found charging more than the actual fair.

When asked about allowing private vehicles with expired insurance and permit period to run in the state in the wake of the strike, the chief minister said, "We are responsible for the safety of people and we also know how to run the government. Hence, media people need not bother about it."

On Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency bypolls, Yediyurappa said, "I was in Belagavi for two days and the environment in the constituency is pro-BJP. Party candidate Mangala Angadi would emerge victorious with a margin on lines of Suresh Angadi."