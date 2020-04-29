Karnataka: Shops, industries can now function in state's green zones

Karnataka will ‘conditionally’ allow economic activities, including those considered as non-essential till date, to restart in green zones (districts without a single Covid-19 case) till May 3, as the state takes slow steps out of the lockdown.

The green zones of Chamarajanagar, Koppal, Chikkamagaluru, Raichur, Chitradurga, Ramanagara, Hassan, Shivamogga, Haveri, Yadgir, Kolar, Davangere, Udupi and Kodagu will now see shops and industrial activities start operations, said an order issued by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar on Tuesday.

Lockdown restrictions will continue in the red zones of Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi, Mysuru, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Bidar and Dakshina Kannada, where only essential services and supplies will be allowed.

In the green zones, all shops including neighbourhood shops, standalone shops, shops in residential complexes within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities can open with 50% manpower, with masks and social distancing mandatory.

Shops in residential and marketing complexes are allowed to open in areas located outside municipal limits, the government order states. Multi-brand and single-brand malls will remain shut across the state.

Industries operating in rural areas of these green zones (except Ramanagara) have been allowed to start.

Also, manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control in special economic zones and export-oriented units, industrial estates and industrial townships will be allowed to operate.

“These establishments shall make arrangements for stay of workers within their premises as far as possible and/or adjacent buildings...The transportation of workers to workplace shall be arranged by the employers in dedicated transport by ensuring social distancing (sic),” Bhaskar said in the order.

The order comes a day after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa participated in a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and with all deputy commissioners.

No decision has been taken on relaxing restrictions for Ballari, Mandya, Bengaluru Rural, Gadag, Tumakuru, Chikballapur, Uttara Kannada and Dharwad.

“The decision regarding opening shops and industries in taluks where there are no active Covid-19 cases will be taken by the concerned district in-charge minister,” Bhaskar

said.