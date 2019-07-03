Konkan railway to instal water ATMs in all stations

The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) is planning to instal water ATMs (water vending machines) in all railway stations in its network.

The KRCL has awarded the contract to JanaJal, a Delhi based water-services company, to instal 61 water vending machines in 59 railway stations of Konkan Railway network covering Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra.

“JanaJal will instal 61 water vending machines in Konkan railway network and it is expected to serve 7.5 million commuters daily besides catering to local communities residing in the area,” Parag Agarwal, CMD of JanaJal, said.

“Installation of the entire cluster of 61 water ATMs will be completed over a period of five months. JanaJal will use alternative superior technologies for water treatment that will minimise the wastage of water to less than 5%,” he said in a statement.

“The daily consumption covering all the railway stations is expected to reach approximately 1 lakh litres in due course and will help eliminate single-use plastic bottles from the environment”, he said.

JanaJal, till date, has similar projects in Maharashtra through 101 installations with Central Railways, Western Railways and Harbour Line, besides nearly 100 water ATMs at various police stations in Mumbai, the company said.