KRS dam safety: Officials halt mining in Bebi Betta

Close on the heels of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's directions to stop mining activity near KRS dam in Srirangapatna taluk of the district to ensure the dam's safety, a team of officials led by Assistant Commissioner Nataraj visited Bebi Betta in the taluk on Monday and ordered to stop quarrying activities.

Tahsildar Pramod L Patil, officials of Mines and Geology department and police officials inspected the place and also disconnected the facilities at the quarries.

Patil said as per the Deputy Commissioner’s directions, all steps have been taken to stop mining. There will be no provision for any kind of mining activity in Bebi Betta, he said.

Following complaints that the quarrying is affecting Ramayogeeshwara Mutt in Bebi Betta, members of Raitha Sangha and BJP visited the mutt and held discussions with seer Gurusiddeshwara Swami. Farmers' leader Sunitha Puttannaiah said Raitha Sangha will support the seer, who is opposing mining activity in Pandavapura taluk.