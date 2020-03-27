KVs to promote class 1 to 8 students without exams

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has decided to promote students between classes 1 to 8th without conducting examinations to the next class for the 2020-21 academic year.

Considering the seriousness of Covid-19 across the country and lock-down announced until April 14th, the respective deputy commissioners of KVS issued the order about the promotion of students of class 1 to 8 in the 2019-20 academic year as per the provisions under Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

The principals of all KV schools across the country have been directed to promote students of class 1 and 2 to next higher class on the basis of their performance in monthly achievement test conducted in the session 2019-20.

Students of classes 3 to 8, shall be promoted to higher class by awarding weightage in the subjects in which they could not appear in the session-ending examination. Students of class 1 to 8 who got E grade in the final result may also be promoted to the next class without any improvement test, instructed the KVS.

"We have been asked even to promote the students who have been absent on medical grounds and results of class 1 to 8 will be communicated to parents/guardians through email or SMS," said the principal of one of the KV Schools in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the academicians in the state have demanded the Department of Primary and Secondary Education to follow KVS and promote students up to class 8 without conducting any examination.

Dr VP Niranjanaradhya, a senior academician, said, "KVS model should be followed by the state government and promote kids from class 1 to 8 without looking into any criteria under the RTE Act. No child should be detained till class 8 whatsoever be the reason. We demand the Department of Public Instruction to adopt the same and put an end for all speculations in this crisis situation.

No payment of fees until April 30

KV Sangathan has also issued a circular keeping online fee payment portal under abeyance until April 30th. A copy of the circular issued by KVS New Delhi shared by one of the schools in Karnataka, reads, "On the outbreak of coronavirus, all principals are requested to keep the UBI portal for fee collection for the quarter from April 1 to June 30 of KV students in abeyance till April 30. The principals also requested to inform the parents about this by placing this notice on their school website. The situation shall be reviewed on or before 30th April and further order shall be given later."