Landslides on Charmadi Ghat may delay road repair

A huge boulder that fell from the Jenukallu Gudda hillock on the Charmadi Ghat road (NH 73) after the 11th curve and created a trench, making it impossible for vehicles to travel.

Many boulders hurtled down the hillock and blocked the stormwater drains. As a result, all the water from the small waterfalls flowed on the road, creating huge trenches.

At least 60 landslides occurred on the 25-km stretch from Charmadi to Kottigehara in Chikkamagaluru, said Ganesh, chief engineer of the NH division of PWD. Work to clear the landslides is in progress. After assessing the damage, repair works will be undertaken, he told DH.

The Ghat connects the north-eastern part of Dakshina Kannada to Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts and is one of the prominent highways connecting Bengaluru. Minor landslides occurred at 40 locations. Soil, boulders and trees have fallen on the road. Major landslides occurred in over 20 places.

Officials expressed fear that there would be more landslides on the stretch. Huge boulders and mounds of mud from landslides are still lying on the road. Many huge trees uprooted due to the landslides are hanging precariously.

On several stretches, the retaining walls have collapsed and soil from landslides are being poured on either side of the stretch to create retaining walls. The labourers, with the help of excavators, were engaged in clearing the road.

Many canteens and hotels located at the entrance of Charmadi Ghat from the Ujire side have been shut following the closure of road from August 7. Those running these hotels had been earning a living by supplying food to those travelling on the Charmadi Ghat, in particular to truck drivers, who had been dependent on these eateries for food.

