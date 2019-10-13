Last rites of Ramesh performed

The final rites of Ramesh - the personal assistant of former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara - who was found hanging from a tree in Jnanabharati campus in Bengaluru on Saturday, were conducted at his native village, Melahalli in the taluk on Sunday. Hundreds of people took part in the last rites which were performed as per Vokkaliga tradition. Mohith, the son of Ramesh, lit the pyre.

Parameshwar, who took part in the funeral, consoled the family members of Ramesh. He left the place without responding to any queries by the media. Satish, the brother of Ramesh, alleged that the latter ended his life owing to harassment by Income Tax department. “I am in possession of CCTV footage of IT officials questioning my brother. I will a lodge a complaint in this regard,” he said.