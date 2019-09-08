Maha inflows swell Krishna, N-K dists battle flood

The flood situation has turned grim in the basins of Krishna river and its tributaries - Malaprabha, Ghataprabha and Tungabhadra, and Kali in Uttara Kannada.

Krishna, its tributaries Doodhganga and Vedganga are flowing above danger mark in Belagavi district following heavy discharges from Maharashtra dams.

The overflowing rivers pose flood threat to several villages and towns in Nippani, Chikkodi, Raibag, Athani and Kagwad taluks.

Several taluks in Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag and Bagalkot are at the receiving end of Malaprabha fury. More than 21,000 cusec water was discharged from Navilutheertha dam on Sunday. Swollen Malaprabha has submerged the

Holealur-Badami bridge and a stretch of Hubballi-Solapur NH 218. The river has rendered a few villages in Ron taluk islands. The residents of Kuruvinakoppa, Holemannu, Konnuru, Kapali, Shirol have been moved to safety. The KSRTC buses and other vehicles plying between Hubballi and Bagalkot are forced to take a detour (via Ramdurg or Ron).

Hidkal dam across the Ghataprabha river is receiving heavy inflows owing to relentless showers in Sindhdurg district of Maharashtra. Gokak and parts of the taluk in downstream Ghataprabha face imminent floods.

Hampi ruins under water

With the TB dam authorities letting over 1.23 lakh cusec into the river, the flood situation in the downstream villages and towns in Koppal and Ballari districts has become grave.

Several monuments in world heritage site Hampi, including Purandara Mantap, Chakrathirtha, Rama Lakshman Temple and bath ghat near Virupaksha Temple have been submerged. Tourists have been barred from venturing close to the overflowing Tungabhadra.

A flood alert has been sounded at Sanapur, Hanumanahalli, Anegondi, Chikkajantakal, Sangapur, Devaghat, Ayodhya, Danapur and surrounding areas.

Vehicle movement on the busy Kampli-Gangavathi bridge has been banned since Saturday night and with the outflows expected to go further up, the ban order will continue for next few days.

The situation will only worsen as the catchments of Tunga and Bhadra rivers in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts are experiencing heavy showers.

Kali fury

Kali river has wreaked havoc in Dandeli and surrounding areas in Uttara Kannada. The Hale Dandeli-Bailapur bridge was submerged on Sunday after 54,000 cusecs of water was let out of Supa dam. The swollen river flooded Rukmini Girls Hostel, causing grave hardships to the occupants. Several villages downstream Kadra reservoir, including Kadra Mahamaya Temple and Mallapur, have been submerged.

Yellow alert in coast

Meanwhile, coastal districts have continued to receive moderate to heavy showers. According to IMD Director C S Patil, the coastal region will continue to experience widespread rain till Sept 12 and yellow alert has been declared in the districts.

Kottigehara in Chikkamagaluru and Siddapur in Uttara Kannada recorded a highest of 14 cm rain in the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am Sunday), Subrahmanya registered 13 cm while Belagavi received 12 cm.