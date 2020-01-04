Malaysia sand scheme will be probed: C C Patil

Mines and Geology Minister C C Patil said the state government will investigate the import of Malaysia sand and take action if any irregularities are found.

The scheme had attracted controversy when it was launched during the tenure of Siddaramaiah-led government. The matter came up for discussion even in the Assembly.

Due to the same, the department will hold a discussion with the chief minister and other officials and take a call on the issue, he said.

He said that the state is mulling to implement a sand policy on the lines of Telangana.

On mining in Kappatagudda, he said that no permission has been granted and mining will not be carried out there.