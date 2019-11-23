Man killed himself in Nanjangud

A 55-year-old man, also an employee of a lodge, killed himself by hanging at the lodge in Nanjangud, on Saturday.

Prem Kumar of Kurubarageri in the town is deceased. He killed self by hanging at the lodge where he was working.

According to the Police, Prem Kumar was debt-ridden and thus took an extreme step. He had borrowed loans from a bank in Mysuru, cooperative societies in Nanjangud and from a few money lenders to construct a house.

According to the sources, a few money lenders were pestering him to return the money and also had visited the lodge. Depressed over it, he killed self.

A case is registered at Nanjangud Police station.