4 more arrested in Kishen Hegde murder case

With the arrest of four accused youth, the number of those arrested in connection with the daylight murder of rowdy sheeter Kishen Hegde in Heeriyadka increased to nine.

The four youth arrested by police include Sachin D Ameen (37), Akshay Shettigar (27) Chethan alias Chetu (23) and Sanjith alias Shailesh (19) from Katipalla and Jokatte. Sachin has heinous cases including murder, dacoity, assault and attempt to murder registered against him in Suratkal police station.

The police also seized lethal weapons, three cars and two motorbikes from the accused.

Five accused youth were remanded in judicial custody and three among them after testing positive to Covid-19 were admitted to a hospital.