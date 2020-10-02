4 more arrested in Kishen Hegde murder case

4 more arrested in Kishen Hegde murder case

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Oct 02 2020, 23:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 23:29 ist

With the arrest of four accused youth, the number of those arrested in connection with the daylight murder of rowdy sheeter Kishen Hegde in Heeriyadka increased to nine.

The four youth arrested by police include Sachin D Ameen (37), Akshay Shettigar (27) Chethan alias Chetu (23) and Sanjith alias Shailesh (19) from Katipalla and Jokatte. Sachin has heinous cases including murder, dacoity, assault and attempt to murder registered against him in Suratkal police station.

The police also seized lethal weapons, three cars and two motorbikes from the accused.

Five accused youth were remanded in judicial custody and three among them after testing positive to Covid-19 were admitted to a hospital.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kishen Hegde murder
Suspects
Arrested
Udupi
Heeriyadka

What's Brewing

Donald Trump tests Covid-19 positive: Here is how the world reacted

Donald Trump tests Covid-19 positive: Here is how the world reacted

Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards

Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards

Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus

Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

 