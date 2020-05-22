5 test postive for COVID-19 in Chikkamagaluru

Five persons, including a seven-year-old boy, who returned from Maharashtra, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Chikkamagaluru.
With this, Chikkamagaluru district has reported 10 positive cases.
Follow live updates on coronavirus here
After returning from Maharashtra, all the five were in a quarantine centre in N R Pura.
All are undergoing treatment at designated hospital in Chikkamagaluru.
Those who tested positive are a seven-year- old boy (P 1625), 49-year-old man (P 1626), 46-year-old man (P 1627), 48-year-old woman (P 1628) and 14-year-old girl (P 1629).
When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle
Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food
COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study
COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge
'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'
Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day
73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown
Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state
Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?