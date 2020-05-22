5 test postive for COVID-19 in Chikkamagaluru

Five persons, including a seven-year-old boy, who returned from Maharashtra, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Chikkamagaluru.

With this, Chikkamagaluru district has reported 10 positive cases.

After returning from Maharashtra, all the five were in a quarantine centre in N R Pura.

All are undergoing treatment at designated hospital in Chikkamagaluru.

Those who tested positive are a seven-year- old boy (P 1625), 49-year-old man (P 1626), 46-year-old man (P 1627), 48-year-old woman (P 1628) and 14-year-old girl (P 1629).