A helpline for teachers soon, says Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said a helpline to redress grievances of teachers will be launched soon.

“Teachers are often forced to run from pillar to post in order to get their problems resolved,” he said while inaugurating the BEO office in Karkala on Friday.

The teachers can get their problems redressed or get satisfactory replies for their questions from the helpline. The helpline will be introduced in the first week of April, he informed. He said government will introduce a teacher friendly transfer and retirement plan soon.

A teacher, if forced to serve in a place, where he or she is unfamiliar, they will not be able to do justice to the job. Programmes like ‘Misson 100’ and ‘sparrow speaking’ are all introduced keeping in mind the welfare of children in Karkala, he said.

MLA Sunil Kumar said that the concept of golden Karkala should be realised with the help of government.

MLC Bhojegowda said schools should be the learning centers for real life experiences. Skill development should be the priority.