Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its candidates for the upcoming CMC elections in Madikeri.

The first list of the candidates was released by the party's Kodagu district observers B S Uday Kumar and Kolibailu Chinnappa Venkatesh.

Fatima C A will contest from ward number 11, M K Appaiah from ward number 17, Prithvi H B and Kalandar Basha from ward number 7 and 10 respectively.

The observers said that the second list will be released soon.