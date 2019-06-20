‘Accord priority to implement govt-sponsored progs’

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sindhu Rupesh on Thursday urged banks to accord priority to implementation of government-sponsored programmes.

“There should a free flow of communication between the banks and the government departments.”

Sindhu was presiding over the quarterly meeting of district-level review committee for banking held at Zilla Panchayat Hall.

Banks have been directed to focus more on lending in order to assist the people to build their own houses, she added.

The CEO observed that there were ample opportunities for the banks to contribute to increase the credit-deposit (CD) ratio in Udupi district by disbursing more housing loans.

Sujatha, regional manager, Syndicate Bank, Regional Office, Udupi, said that by the end of fourth quarter of the year 2018-19, banks in the district had disbursed loans to the

extent of Rs 6,515 crore against the annual target of Rs 8,705 crore, at a percentage of

74.84.

Of this, Rs 510 crore was disbursed to housing sector while Rs 110 crore was disbursed to education sector. Agriculture sector received highest of Rs 2,325 crore lending and Rs 1,900 crore was lent for micro, small and medium enterprises, she added.

CD ratio

P K Pattanaik, AGM, RBI, Bengaluru, emphasized the need to increase CD ratio of the district which was below the 50% mark.

Udupi district registered CD ratio of 49.59% in the fourth and last quarter ending on March 31, 2019, he added.

Pattanaik also asked the banks to look out for options to disburse more educational loans.

S Ramesh, AGM, NABARD, Mangaluru, advised the banks to concentrate more on lending as the progress was not satisfactory.

Rudresh DC, Lead District Chief Manager, conducted the meeting.