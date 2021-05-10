Allow purchase of essential items five days a week: JD(S)

Allow purchase of essentials five days a week: JD(S)

  May 10 2021
  updated: May 10 2021

JD(S) state secretary M A Mansur Ali has urged the district administration to allow people to purchase essential commodities for five days in a week instead of the present two days.

With the district administration allowing the purchase of essentials only two days a week, there is a heavy rush at the shops. This will further increase the spread of Covid-19, he added.

To avoid large gatherings, the district administration should review its order, he said.

"With the rise in Covid-19 cases daily, there is a need to maintain social distancing to check the spread of the virus. The decision to allow the purchase of essentials only two days a week results in large gatherings, violating all the Covid appropriate behaviour. The purchase of essentials should be allowed from Monday to Friday from 6 am to 10 am. The district administration should announce complete lockdown on Saturday and Sunday," he suggested.

There is a need to conduct a study on the pros and cons of the Covid guidelines and then implement pro-people guidelines.

